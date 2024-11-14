Taylor Raddysh News: Scores in overtime loss

Raddysh scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Raddysh has a goal and an assist over his last two contests. He's been on the fourth line for much of the season, but he's averaging 13:27 of ice time over 15 contests. He's racked up seven points, 19 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-1 rating. Raddysh had 37 points over 78 games with the Blackhawks in 2022-23 before dipping to just 14 points in 73 outings a year ago. As such, a 30-point campaign is very much in reach even with a limited role.