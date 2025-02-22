Taylor Raddysh News: Slings two helpers

Raddysh tallied two assists, including one on the power-play, during Saturday's 8-3 win over the Penguins.

Raddysh has two multi-assist games in his last three outings to give him 23 points in 56 games during his inaugural season with the Capitals. The 27-year-old has been a valuable role player for the Capitals, but Raddysh will need to regain exposure to the top six in order to garner much fantasy value.