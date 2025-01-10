Taylor Raddysh News: Supplies assist in overtime loss

Raddysh logged an assist and two shots on goal on Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Raddysh snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. The winger has bounced around the Capitals' lineup, and he played on a new-look third line with Lars Eller and Ethen Frank in this contest, a trio that combined for the team's second goal. Raddysh is at 18 points, 51 shots on net, 36 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 42 outings. While he's done better than last season (14 points in 73 contests), Raddysh's bottom-six spot this campaign doesn't bode well for sustained success.