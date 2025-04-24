Taylor Raddysh News: Supplies assist Wednesday

Raddysh notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2.

Raddysh ended a nine-game point drought, a stretch in which he had 12 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-11 rating. The 27-year-old winger is playing on the fourth line to open the postseason, which gives him minimal upside for fantasy. He produced seven goals, 27 points, 93 shots and 59 hits over 80 regular-season outings.