Taylor Raddysh News: Two apples keep doctor away

Raddysh had two assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Raddysh has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last three games and 19 points, including 14 apples, in 53 games played this season. Prior to that, he had just one assist in his previous 15 games. Raddysh doesn't put up enough production in other categories to be fantasy relevant, but it's still a nice night for the pride of Caledon.