Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Taylor Raddysh headshot

Taylor Raddysh News: Two apples keep doctor away

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Raddysh had two assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Raddysh has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last three games and 19 points, including 14 apples, in 53 games played this season. Prior to that, he had just one assist in his previous 15 games. Raddysh doesn't put up enough production in other categories to be fantasy relevant, but it's still a nice night for the pride of Caledon.

Taylor Raddysh
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now