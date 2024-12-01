Taylor Raddysh News: Two-point effort Saturday

Raddysh produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Devils.

Both points came 10 seconds apart in the third period as the Capitals' second line broke open a 4-4 tie. It's the first multi-point performance of the season for Raddysh, while the tally snapped an eight-game goal drought. Through 24 contests on the season, the 26-year-old winger has contributed four goals and 11 points.