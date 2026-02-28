Taylor Raddysh News: Two points in last two games
Raddysh scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Pittsburgh.
Raddysh has a point in each of his last two games (one goal, one assist) and 15 (nine goals, six assists) in 56 contests this season. But his ice time has slipped below 10 minutes in both games since the Olympics. Raddysh has just 93 shots, 45 hits and 29 blocked shots, so there's no reason for him to be rostered right now.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Raddysh See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 523 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season86 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring111 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights149 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Top Fantasy Draft Strategies for Winning Your League151 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Raddysh See More