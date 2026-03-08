Taylor Raddysh headshot

Taylor Raddysh News: Will miss next two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 11:40am

Raddysh (personal reasons) is moving to non-roster status will not play in the Rangers' next two games in order to attend his father's funeral, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports Sunday.

The next two Rangers games are against the Flyers and Flames in a back-to-back starting Monday. The 28-year-old has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 59 games on the season. In a corresponding move, Brendan Brisson was recalled from AHL Hartford.

