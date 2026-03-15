Taylor Ward News: Lights lamp in loss
Ward tallied a goal, put two shots on net and recorded two hits in Saturday's 6-4 loss to New Jersey.
Ward recorded the third goal of the second period for Los Angeles to take a 3-2 lead through 32 minutes. The twine finder brought him up to three goals, six points, 31 shots on net and 26 hits across 24 games this season. Since his call-up to the team on Jan. 7, Ward has provided the Kings with solid offensive numbers from a fourth-line role. He remains off the fantasy radar for the time being, but has put together a decent resume to stay with the Kings next season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Ward See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Taylor Ward See More