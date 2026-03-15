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Taylor Ward News: Lights lamp in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Ward tallied a goal, put two shots on net and recorded two hits in Saturday's 6-4 loss to New Jersey.

Ward recorded the third goal of the second period for Los Angeles to take a 3-2 lead through 32 minutes. The twine finder brought him up to three goals, six points, 31 shots on net and 26 hits across 24 games this season. Since his call-up to the team on Jan. 7, Ward has provided the Kings with solid offensive numbers from a fourth-line role. He remains off the fantasy radar for the time being, but has put together a decent resume to stay with the Kings next season.

Taylor Ward
Los Angeles Kings
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