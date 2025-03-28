Fantasy Hockey
Teddy Blueger headshot

Teddy Blueger Injury: In doubt Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Blueger is questionable to play in Friday's matchup with Columbus due to the flu, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reports.

Blueger hasn't missed a game all season, logging eight goals and 15 helpers in 72 contests while averaging 14:20 of ice time. As a precaution, the Canucks recalled Max Sasson from AHL Abbotsford under emergency conditions. If Blueger were to miss out, Linus Karlsson could shift to his natural center spot on the second line.

Teddy Blueger
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
