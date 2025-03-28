Teddy Blueger Injury: In doubt Friday
Blueger is questionable to play in Friday's matchup with Columbus due to the flu, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reports.
Blueger hasn't missed a game all season, logging eight goals and 15 helpers in 72 contests while averaging 14:20 of ice time. As a precaution, the Canucks recalled Max Sasson from AHL Abbotsford under emergency conditions. If Blueger were to miss out, Linus Karlsson could shift to his natural center spot on the second line.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now