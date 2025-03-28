Teddy Blueger Injury: In doubt Friday

Blueger is questionable to play in Friday's matchup with Columbus due to the flu, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reports.

Blueger hasn't missed a game all season, logging eight goals and 15 helpers in 72 contests while averaging 14:20 of ice time. As a precaution, the Canucks recalled Max Sasson from AHL Abbotsford under emergency conditions. If Blueger were to miss out, Linus Karlsson could shift to his natural center spot on the second line.