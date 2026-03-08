Teddy Blueger News: Add two helpers Saturday
Blueger dished out two assists and put two shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg.
Blueger continued his success when healthy this season with his second multi-point game of the campaign. Since Jan. 23, the 31-year-old center has 10 points across 13 games. Overall, he has 11 points and 34 hits across 16 outings this season. Blueger offers a solid floor in deep fantasy leagues and barring injury, he is still on track to secure 20-plus points despite missing the majority of the season.
