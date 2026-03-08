Teddy Blueger headshot

Teddy Blueger News: Add two helpers Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Blueger dished out two assists and put two shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg.

Blueger continued his success when healthy this season with his second multi-point game of the campaign. Since Jan. 23, the 31-year-old center has 10 points across 13 games. Overall, he has 11 points and 34 hits across 16 outings this season. Blueger offers a solid floor in deep fantasy leagues and barring injury, he is still on track to secure 20-plus points despite missing the majority of the season.

Teddy Blueger
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teddy Blueger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teddy Blueger See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 21
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
46 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
160 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Canucks vs Golden Knights Best Bets
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Canucks vs Golden Knights Best Bets
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
336 days ago
The Week Ahead: At the Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: At the Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
February 16, 2025
Frozen Fantasy: Change the Game
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Change the Game
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
November 17, 2024