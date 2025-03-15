Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Teddy Blueger headshot

Teddy Blueger News: Crosses 20-point mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Blueger produced a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Blueger had been limited to two goals over his previous 30 games, with both tallies coming in the last five contests. The center got back in the assist column by helping out on goals by Tyler Myers and Nils Aman in this game. Blueger remains firmly in a fourth-line role, but he's delivered 21 points, 73 shots on net, 85 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 66 appearances. He's now reached the 20-point mark five times over seven NHL campaigns.

Teddy Blueger
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now