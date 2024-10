Blueger logged an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Blueger has quietly assembled a four-game point streak, earning a goal and three assists in that span. The 30-year-old is playing well in a bottom-six role, though he sees minimal power-play time, which makes it tough to see him keeping his offense going much longer. He's at five points, nine shots on net, nine hits, seven PIM and a plus-2 rating over seven appearances this season.