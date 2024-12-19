Teddy Blueger News: Nets lone goal in loss

Blueger scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Blueger opened the scoring at 8:15 of the first period, but that was all the Canucks could muster against Adin Hill. The 30-year-old Blueger hadn't scored since Nov. 23, a span of 12 games without a goal. During that stretch, he produced four assists while playing in a bottom-six role. The Latvian forward is at five goals, 10 helpers, 38 shots on net, 45 hits, 21 blocked shots and 15 PIM through 32 contests this season, giving him some value in deeper fantasy formats.