Teddy Blueger News: Posts assist in loss

Blueger managed an assist and two hits in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Blueger has two helpers over his last three outings, an improvement on the three-game slump that came before. The defensive forward is up to seven points, 13 shots on net, 19 hits, nine PIM and a plus-2 rating over 13 contests. Blueger likely can't sustain a 40-point pace for the full season, but he could help fantasy managers in deep formats who want to rack up hits without hurting their offensive output.