Teddy Blueger headshot

Teddy Blueger News: Posts assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Blueger notched an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Blueger ended a five-game slump when he set up a Kiefer Sherwood goal in the second period. The helper gave Blueger 11 points through 25 contests this season. He's added 28 shots on net, 35 hits, 14 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 25 appearances. Blueger won't have widespread fantasy appeal, but he chips in a little bit across the board to carry value in formats that reward balanced production.

Teddy Blueger
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
