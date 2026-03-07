Teddy Blueger News: Pots goal in win
Blueger scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Blueger snapped a four-game point drought with the tally. The 31-year-old center was subject to trade rumors prior to Friday's deadline, but he'll stick with the Canucks to close out this season before testing free agency in the summer. The defensive center has earned six goals, three assists, 26 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-1 rating over 15 appearances in an injury-riddled campaign.
