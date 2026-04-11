Teddy Blueger News: Rare power-play goal in win
Blueger scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.
Blueger has turned up the heat in April with three goals and three assists over six games. He was on the ice in preparation for the end of a Canucks power play when he cashed in at 17:00 of the third period. The 31-year-old center typically plays a mostly defensive role in the bottom six. He's earned nine goals, 17 points, 50 shots on net, 54 hits and a minus-9 rating over 32 appearances this season. Blueger last finished a season averaging more than 0.5 points per game in 2020-21 when he had 22 points in 43 contests for the Penguins.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teddy Blueger See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 2180 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights194 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Canucks vs Golden Knights Best BetsApril 6, 2025
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: At the BreakFebruary 16, 2025
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Change the GameNovember 17, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teddy Blueger See More