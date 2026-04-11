Teddy Blueger headshot

Teddy Blueger News: Rare power-play goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Blueger scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Blueger has turned up the heat in April with three goals and three assists over six games. He was on the ice in preparation for the end of a Canucks power play when he cashed in at 17:00 of the third period. The 31-year-old center typically plays a mostly defensive role in the bottom six. He's earned nine goals, 17 points, 50 shots on net, 54 hits and a minus-9 rating over 32 appearances this season. Blueger last finished a season averaging more than 0.5 points per game in 2020-21 when he had 22 points in 43 contests for the Penguins.

Teddy Blueger
Vancouver Canucks
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