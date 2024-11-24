Fantasy Hockey
Teddy Blueger headshot

Teddy Blueger News: Scores in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Blueger scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

Blueger scored for the second time in four games, giving the Canucks a 2-1 lead in the second period. The 30-year-old center has done well in a third-line role this season and is likely to see slightly increased responsibilities while J.T. Miller (personal) is away from the team. Blueger is up to four goals, 10 points, 21 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-1 rating over 19 appearances.

Teddy Blueger
Vancouver Canucks
