Teddy Blueger News: Scores in Wednesday's win

Blueger scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Blueger snapped a nine-game goal drought with his insurance tally in the third period. In that stretch, he had three assists, 11 shots on net and 17 hits. The 30-year-old center is filling in on the second line in the absences of Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) and Filip Chytil (concussion). Blueger has most often been a bottom-six center this year, racking up eight goals, 23 points, 82 shots on net, 97 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 72 contests.