Teddy Blueger News: Sends helper Thursday

Blueger managed an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Blueger has three helpers over his last five outings. The 30-year-old center is playing in a third-line role, offering a bit of depth scoring in addition to his usual physical play and defense. This season, he's at eight points, 17 shots on net, 21 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 15 contests.