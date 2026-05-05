Teddy Mutryn News: Logs three more assists
Mutryn logged three assists in QMJHL Moncton's 6-2 win over Blainville-Boisbriand in Game 7 on Tuesday.
Mutryn had a superb semifinals series with 10 points over seven games. He's now at seven goals and 22 points across 15 contests, though he's been a little hot-and-cold with six games of at least three points. The Sharks prospect is set to continue his season as Moncton faces Chicoutimi in the QMJHL Finals.
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