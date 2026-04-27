Teddy Mutryn News: Picks up three points Monday

Mutryn scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Moncton's 6-2 win over Blainville-Boisbriand in Game 3 on Monday.

Mutryn led the charge as the Wildcats took a 2-1 lead in this QMJHL semifinals series. The Sharks prospect has collected six goals and nine helpers over 11 playoff outings so far. The 19-year-old had added 31 shots on net and a plus-12 rating this postseason as he helps Moncton on a deep playoff run.