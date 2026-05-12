Teddy Mutryn News: Pots two goals Tuesday

Mutryn scored twice in QMJHL Moncton's 5-4 overtime loss to Chicoutimi in Game 3 on Tuesday.

Mutryn is up to nine goals and 27 points over 18 playoffs outings. That includes two goals and five points over three contests in the QMJHL Finals. The Sharks prospect has been fantastic this postseason but will need to stay sharp as the Wildcats have some work to do in a series they're now trailing 2-1.