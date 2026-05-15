Teddy Mutryn News: Three points in Friday's loss

Mutryn scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Moncton's 7-6 loss to Chicoutimi in Game 5 on Friday.

Mutryn did his part, but the Wildcats blew a 4-0 lead in this contest and now trail 3-2 in the QMJHL Finals. Mutryn has earned three goals and five assists over five games in the series. He's up to 10 goals, 30 points and a plus-16 rating across 20 playoff outings, and he'll need to stay sharp if Moncton is to overcome this loss in Game 6 on Sunday.