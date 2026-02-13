Teddy Mutryn headshot

Teddy Mutryn News: Three points in QMJHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Mutryn scored a goal and added two assists in QMJHL Moncton's 11-1 win over Halifax on Friday.

Mutryn is sizzling in February with four goals and 10 points over his last four contests. His surge corresponds with a strong run for Moncton, which is on a 10-game winning streak. Overall, Mutryn has 25 goals, 32 assists and a plus-22 rating over 45 appearances for the Wildcats.

Teddy Mutryn
San Jose Sharks
