Terik Parascak headshot

Terik Parascak News: Logs three points Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Parascak scored twice and added an assist in WHL Prince George's 4-1 win over Penticton in Game 1 on Friday.

This was Parascak's fourth multi-point effort of the playoffs. He's up to five goals and six assists over seven postseason contests. He'll continue to lead the way on offense for the Cougars.

Terik Parascak
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terik Parascak See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terik Parascak See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
46 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
191 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
NHL
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 25, 2024