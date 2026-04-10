Terik Parascak News: Logs three points Friday
Parascak scored twice and added an assist in WHL Prince George's 4-1 win over Penticton in Game 1 on Friday.
This was Parascak's fourth multi-point effort of the playoffs. He's up to five goals and six assists over seven postseason contests. He'll continue to lead the way on offense for the Cougars.
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