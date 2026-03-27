Terik Parascak News: Puts up three points in WHL win
Parascak scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Prince George's 6-3 win over Spokane in Game 1 on Friday.
Parascak had a total of 24 points over 20 outings in his first three WHL playoff runs. The winger is coming off his lowest-scoring campaign so far, earning just 79 points in 61 regular-season contests for a 1.30 points-per-game pace. Parascak will do what he can to help the Cougars attempt to make a run in the WHL postseason.
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