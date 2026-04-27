Terik Parascak News: Sent to AHL
Parascak was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Monday.
Parascak has spent the season with WHL Prince George, where he recorded 33 goals, 46 assists and 53 PIM over 61 regular-season appearances and seven goals and 10 assists across 12 postseason matchups. He'll now have a chance to contribute for Hershey during the Calder Cup Playoffs.
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