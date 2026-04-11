Terik Parascak News: Shines again in Cougars' win
Parascak scored twice and added an assist in WHL Prince George's 6-2 win over Penticton in Game 2 on Saturday.
Parascak has four goals and two assists over the first two games of the second round to help the Cougars head home with a 2-0 series lead. That puts him at seven goals, seven assists and 24 shots on net through eight playoff outings. The Capitals prospect was a bit down on offense with 79 points over 61 regular-season contests, but he's stepped his game up so far in the postseason.
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