Terik Parascak News: Three-point game Tuesday

Parascak scored twice and added an assist in WHL Prince George's 4-2 win over Brandon on Tuesday.

Parascak has earned eight points over his last three outings. For the season, he's up to 27 goals and 67 points through 51 appearances. The Capitals prospect had a bit of a rough patch in January, but with six goals and seven assists over nine games in February, he's bounced back fairly well.