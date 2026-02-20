Terik Parascak News: Two of each Friday
Parascak scored twice and added two assists in WHL Prince George's 6-2 win over Swift Current on Friday.
Parascak has picked up the pace again with four goals and five assists over his last five games. The 19-year-old winger is up to 25 goals and 63 points in 49 appearances. That's a 1.29 points-per-game pace, down from 1.39 in the 2024-25 regular season and 1.54 in 2023-24. Prince George has been good but not elite this year, which may explain some of Parascak's drop in production.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terik Parascak See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terik Parascak See More