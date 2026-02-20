Terik Parascak News: Two of each Friday

Parascak scored twice and added two assists in WHL Prince George's 6-2 win over Swift Current on Friday.

Parascak has picked up the pace again with four goals and five assists over his last five games. The 19-year-old winger is up to 25 goals and 63 points in 49 appearances. That's a 1.29 points-per-game pace, down from 1.39 in the 2024-25 regular season and 1.54 in 2023-24. Prince George has been good but not elite this year, which may explain some of Parascak's drop in production.