Terik Parascak headshot

Terik Parascak News: Two of each Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Parascak scored twice and added two assists in WHL Prince George's 6-2 win over Swift Current on Friday.

Parascak has picked up the pace again with four goals and five assists over his last five games. The 19-year-old winger is up to 25 goals and 63 points in 49 appearances. That's a 1.29 points-per-game pace, down from 1.39 in the 2024-25 regular season and 1.54 in 2023-24. Prince George has been good but not elite this year, which may explain some of Parascak's drop in production.

Terik Parascak
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terik Parascak See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terik Parascak See More
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
142 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
357 days ago
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
NHL
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 25, 2024