Teuvo Teravainen headshot

Teuvo Teravainen Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Teravainen (undisclosed) could have aggravated a pre-existing injury at practice Thursday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Teravainen has three goals in his last two games, giving the veteran 13 goals and 15 assists in 54 games. Consider Teravainen a game-time decision Friday.

