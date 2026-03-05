Teuvo Teravainen Injury: Questionable for Friday
Teravainen (undisclosed) could have aggravated a pre-existing injury at practice Thursday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Teravainen has three goals in his last two games, giving the veteran 13 goals and 15 assists in 54 games. Consider Teravainen a game-time decision Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teuvo Teravainen See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 32 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week34 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3034 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times39 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teuvo Teravainen See More