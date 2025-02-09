Fantasy Hockey
Teuvo Teravainen News: Another multi-point effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Teravainen scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blues.

He was also the only Chicago skater to solve Jordan Binnington in the 10-round shootout. Teravainen is set to represent Team Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off, and the streaky winger will head into the tournament on a heater, having delivered three straight two-point performances. On the season, Teravainen has 12 goals and 40 points in 55 appearances.

