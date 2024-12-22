Fantasy Hockey
Teuvo Teravainen headshot

Teuvo Teravainen News: Another two-point effort Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Teravainen notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.

Both points came in the third period as Chicago tried to rally from a 5-1 deficit. Teravainen has reeled off four straight multi-point performances, erupting for a goal and 10 points over that stretch while seeing regular shifts with Connor Bedard, both at even strength and on the top power-play unit.

Teuvo Teravainen
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
