Teuvo Teravainen News: Assists in back-to-back games

Teravainen logged an assist and three hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

It was a rare physical game for Teravainen -- he's been credited with multiple hits just twice this season. The winger has two goals and seven assists over eight outings in March, keeping his offense steady even if there's not much else to his production. For the season, he's at 15 goals, 37 helpers, 97 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 67 appearances. He needs just one more point to match his total from 2023-24, and he's on pace to get back to the 60-point mark for the first time since 2021-22.