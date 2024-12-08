Fantasy Hockey
Teuvo Teravainen News: Contributes power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Teravainen notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Teravainen has a pair of power-play assists over four games in December. The winger remains on the top power-play unit, but his third-line role at even strength shouldn't inspire much confidence in his scoring potential. For the season, he has 13 points (nine on the power play), 48 shots on net and a minus-14 rating over 27 appearances.

