Teuvo Teravainen News: Contributes power-play helper

Teravainen logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Teravainen had gone two games without a point prior to Sunday, but he has a goal and 10 assists over his last seven outings. He's earned three of those points while playing on the top power-play unit, which is his best bet for consistent offense. The veteran winger is at seven goals, 17 helpers, 12 power-play points, 62 shots on net and a minus-13 rating over 37 contests this season.