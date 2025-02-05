Fantasy Hockey
Teuvo Teravainen headshot

Teuvo Teravainen News: Deals two helpers in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Teravainen recorded a pair of assists, including one on the power play, and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Teravainen set up tallies by Lukas Reichel and Ryan Donato. Prior to Wednesday, Teravainen had been limited to one goal over his previous six games. The winger is up to 36 points (17 on the power play), 80 shots on net and a minus-16 rating through 53 appearances this season. He's seen steady top-six minutes recently, giving him a better chance of contributing consistent offense.

