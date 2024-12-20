Teuvo Teravainen News: Earns two assists in win

Teravainen notched two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Teravainen has a goal and seven assists over his last three games. It's a rather unexpected surge of offense for the 30-year-old winger, who appears to have found some chemistry alongside Ilya Mikheyev and Jason Dickinson on the third line. Teravainen is up to 21 points, 56 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 33 appearances this season. He's worth a look in fantasy as long as this uptick in production lasts.