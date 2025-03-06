Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Teuvo Teravainen headshot

Teuvo Teravainen News: Nets power-play goal Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Teravainen scored a power-play goal, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Teravainen is riding a six-game point streak (three goals, six assists). The winger has earned three of those nine points on the power play. For the season, the 30-year-old is up to 15 goals, 49 points (20 on the power play), 93 shots on net and a minus-14 rating over 62 outings in a top-six role.

Teuvo Teravainen
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now