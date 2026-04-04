Teuvo Teravainen headshot

Teuvo Teravainen News: Nets power-play marker

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Teravainen scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Teravainen had been buried in the lineup lately, but he was moved up to the top line for this contest. It was his power-play usage that helped him snap a 15-game goal drought, a span in which he had five assists and just 13 shots on net. The 31-year-old winger is now at 14 goals, 34 points, 84 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-22 rating through 70 appearances. He'll miss the 50-point mark for the first time in three years, and it could be tough for him to get back to that level next season if the Blackhawks get a collective step forward from their many prospects.

Teuvo Teravainen
Chicago Blackhawks
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