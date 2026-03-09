Teuvo Teravainen headshot

Teuvo Teravainen News: Picks up two assists Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Teravainen had two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Teravainen set up Sam Rinzel in the first period and Connor Bedard with 1:20 left in regulation to force overtime. With three goals and four assists over six games since the Olympic break, Teravainen has hit the ground running. The 31-year-old winger reached the 30-point mark Sunday and has added 70 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-22 rating through 56 appearances in a top-six role.

