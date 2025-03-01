Teuvo Teravainen News: Racks up three points in win

Teravainen scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Teravainen has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the last eight games, earning three goals and nine assists in that span. The 30-year-old has emerged as a leader in the middle six with 14 goals, 32 assists, 90 shots on net and a minus-14 rating over 60 appearances. Teravainen's $5.4 million cap hit for two more seasons after this one likely makes him unmovable in a trade, but he's starting to find success independent of Connor Bedard, giving the Blackhawks' offense another dimension.