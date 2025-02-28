Teuvo Teravainen News: Reaches 30-assist mark

Teravainen logged an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

Teravainen has two goals and seven assists over his last seven games, recording at least one point in six of those contests. The 30-year-old winger's consistency lately is impressive considering he's been on the second line instead of alongside Connor Bedard, who has been Chicago's engine on offense. Teravainen is up to 13 goals, 30 helpers, 89 shots on net and a minus-15 rating through 59 outings overall.