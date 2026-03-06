Teuvo Teravainen News: Ready to rock
Teravainen (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Friday against the Canucks, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Teravainen was thought to be questionable after he tweaked a pre-existing injury at practice Thursday, but he has been cleared to play. Teravainen has 13 goals and 15 helpers in 54 contests this season, including three goals in his last two appearances.
