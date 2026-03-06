Teuvo Teravainen headshot

Teuvo Teravainen News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Teravainen (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Friday against the Canucks, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Teravainen was thought to be questionable after he tweaked a pre-existing injury at practice Thursday, but he has been cleared to play. Teravainen has 13 goals and 15 helpers in 54 contests this season, including three goals in his last two appearances.

Teuvo Teravainen
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teuvo Teravainen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Teuvo Teravainen See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
35 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Michael Finewax
35 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
40 days ago