Teuvo Teravainen News: Records power-play assist
Teravainen logged a power-play assist in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Utah.
Teravainen has two goals and six assists over his last six games. Three of those eight points have come on the power play as the 30-year-old winger continues to make an impact in that situation. For the season, he's up to 42 points (19 on the power play), 89 shots on net and a minus-17 rating through 58 appearances. Teravainen is worth considering in most fantasy formats when his offense is as warm as it has been lately.
