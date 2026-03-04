Teuvo Teravainen headshot

Teuvo Teravainen News: Scores once again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Teravainen scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Teravainen has been on a roll of late and has cracked the scoresheet in each of the four appearances he's made since the end of the Olympics, tallying three goals and two assists over that stretch. Even though he's not going to overtake Connor Bedard as the team's go-to option on offense, right now, Teravainen could very well be considered as Chicago's most productive fantasy asset behind the star center.

Teuvo Teravainen
Chicago Blackhawks
