Teuvo Teravainen News: Scores twice vs. Utah
Teravainen scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Utah.
Teravainen was coming off posting three assists over his last four games, but he snapped his six-game goal drought in style Sunday. Teravainen has 12 goals and 15 assists across 53 games this season. Despite holding a top-six role, his lack of production limit his fantasy upside considerably.
