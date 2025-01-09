Teuvo Teravainen News: Sends assist in win

Teravainen provided an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Teravainen's pace has slowed down recently, but he still has three assists over his last five games. He had four consecutive multi-point efforts from Dec. 15-21. The 30-year-old winger is at seven goals, 19 assists, 63 shots on net and a minus-12 rating, and he's earned half of his 26 points on the power play.